Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
ENGLEHART - The Town of Englehart has elected Jerry Mikovitch to the position of mayor.
The unofficial results Tuesday morning, October 25, stated Mikovitch had received 329 votes, and longtime mayor Nina Wallace had received 142.
However, at the Englehart Meet the Candidates meeting on October 19, Mikovitch had stated he was withdrawing from the race, citing work and business time constraints.
But because the ballots were already set, his name remained on them for the election day vote, plus he had already received votes via the advance polls.
Under the provincial guidelines, Mikovitch has now officially been elected as mayor of the town.
At the time this article went to press, Mikovitch was preparing his response to the election result.
There were 1,205 eligible voters in Englehart this year and 418 voted, said chief administrative officer/clerk-treasurer Malorie Robinson.
Incumbent councillor Pam Bannink was elected back to council with 385 votes.
Longtime councillor Doug Metson was elected back with 325 votes.
Kaytlyn Swanson is joining council with 280 votes.
Incumbent councillor Jason DeLeeuw has been re-elected with 277 votes.
Lori Jordan is joining council with 275 votes.
Jo-Anne Farmer is also joining council with 238 votes.
Unsuccessful in her bid to return to council was Jillian Plaunt who received 237 votes.
Gary Schaap also was unsuccessful in his bid for a seat at council, and received 206 votes.
Longtime councillor Twyla Wilson did not run for another term.