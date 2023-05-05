HURON COUNTY – Huron County councillors held a lengthy discussion at their regular council meeting on April 19 regarding how to handle the multiple requests for paramedics to wear epaulettes and place decals on their vehicles.
Chief of Emergency Services Jeff Horseman presented options to council in a previously-requested after several requests came in from different agencies and organizations.
“Since 2012 there have been many different epaulettes made available through different community groups and special interest groups that have been made available to Paramedic Services to utilize if they wish to show support for the cause they represent,” Horseman said in his report.
Some of these include:
- “Slip on your Red,” which supports mental health through the Wounded Warrior Association.
- “I’ve Got Your Back,” which supports mental health through I’ve Got Your Back.
- Truth and Reconciliation.
- Pride awareness.
- “Slip on your Pink,” which supports women’s cancer awareness and treatment.
- “Slip on your Blue,” which supports men’s cancer awareness and treatment.
“In 2019, Huron County council decided to continue to support the ‘Slip on the Pink’ and ‘Slip on the Blue’ campaigns to promote the education and treatments of cancers, as it promotes our involvement in supporting many of our patients, our staff members, and our family members with their journey through a diagnosis and treatment of cancer,” said Horseman. “This decision has been communicated and generally accepted through the CUPE Labour Management Relations Committee.
“Not unlike the request to support ‘I’ve Got Your Back’ and ‘FAST’ stickers being placed on our paramedic vehicles… the more epaulettes that become available to support special interest groups and/or campaigns will make it harder to manage as a leadership team when ensuring that the epaulettes are only worn during the appropriate approved time, but there is also a financial cost associated with an additional supported campaign.
“If you consider that each pair of epaulettes costs approximately $20/pair and each paramedic would require two pairs (one on duty shirt, one on jacket) the initial cost would be approximately $4,000 per type of epaulette approved.”
Past Warden Bernie MacLellan asked for the report on the consent agenda to be pulled out for further discussion.
“I certainly have absolutely no problem with the report from Jeff. My concern is that it’s been brought up more than once with different groups that have asked for the same thing,” said MacLellan. “And I wonder if county council would be better off, and certainly be easier for staff, if we just made a policy where we express the fact that for the benefit of not offending any particular group, we just agree that we are not going to put epaulettes on from any other agencies, that the uniforms will be for the sole purpose of designating the use of EMS staff and what they do.”
MacLellan added, “Then our EMS director wouldn’t have to write multiple reports, and we wouldn’t have to take up the time at county council meetings.”
Coun. George Finch also weighed in on the topic, saying, “I agree with Coun. MacLellan completely. You know, the uniform represents just that, uniformity. It is unbiased and is a symbol of trust. They will respond to anyone who is in need of emergency care regardless of who they are and what their individual beliefs are. So, I think we need to just go back to basics on this.”
CAO Meaghan Wark asked for clarification from Horseman, saying, “My only concern is that if we have made the allowance in the past, then there may be some concerns on staff no longer being allowed to have an epaulette.”
Horseman replied, “That has been expressed through the Labour Management Committee. These requests have come up several times through the union and through labour management. One of the issues has been that the final outcome of these multiple requests may be that we just have to go back to the basic epaulette that does not identify any other agency or any other special interest group. We’ve had that discussion at labour management; it’s one of the reasons why we have only stuck with the blue and the pink.
“I think… it is getting to a point where it’s very problematic, we are going to upset a group or a special interest group at some point by not doing it or doing it for one of the groups. So, although we may have some staff that are upset if we do remove the pink and blue, that is one option that’s available to council, and I will certainly implement that if that’s OK, if that’s what council’s desire is.”
Wark said, “So given the fact that we do have a union involved in this discussion, I would suggest that we bring back the staff report outlining the steps that will need to be taken in order for that to happen. We understand the general direction that councillors are going, but I think that we need to make sure that we are working with the union to do this in a respectful way. I would recommend a staff report come back to remove epaulettes from or any additional epaulettes from EMS staff uniforms.”
MacLellan also asked for the report to include the decals for EMS vehicles, which Wark added to the request.
County council will make its final decision on this matter after the report comes back.