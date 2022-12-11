The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has made an arrest in relation to a shooting in Burlington.
On December 5, 2022, at approximately 8:40 am, two suspects forced their way into a condo unit in the area of Dundas Street and Sutton Drive in Burlington.
One of the suspects was armed with a handgun. There were two occupants in the condo at the time. The suspects were confronted by one of the occupants of the condo and an altercation ensued. During the incident a gunshot was fired.
The shot did not strike anyone and no physical injuries were reported. Both suspects fled the scene in a red Kia.
Investigators were able to identify one of the suspects and his vehicle was located in a residential area in Burlington and a search was executed at a residence on Whittaker Drive in Burlington where investigators seized quantities of cocaine and fentanyl.
Savion Beckford-Salmon, 19, of Burlington has been arrested and charged with several criminal offenses whereas search continued for a second suspect who is described only as a black male.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Brian Stapleton of the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.