Premier Danielle Smith stopped in Grande Prairie on Friday after touring local fires.
Her tour included the Dunes West fire south of the city as well as Sturgeon Lake.
“We went and visited the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation and saw the devastation,” said Smith.
She noted the nation has lost 36 homes, its elder centre and council chambers.
“We know in talking with Chief (Sheldon) Sunshine that we're going to have quite a bit of repair work to do there.”
The province set up a telephone town hall over the weekend to provide updates to northern Albertan residents as well as tips on preparing for evacuation.
The premier noted northern communities are feeling unsettled with so many fires.
As of Sunday evening, there are 85 wildfires in the province, 25 of which are classified as out-of-control.
“It is going to be a tough fire season; we're only just at the beginning of it right now,” said Smith.
Local fire officials gave media a tour of the evacuation zone on Friday morning, there they showed some of the terrains that crews must traverse before people can return to their homes, including steep slopes and heavily forested areas. It was explained that fire crew will have to hike to the areas to secure a perimeter and eliminating hot spots.
The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) has called on the new government elected at the end of the month to restore the province's wildfire operations, including the Wildland Firefighter Rappel Program, once either is elected premier at the end of the month.
The rappel program had highly specialized firefighters who would repel from helicopters fighting wildfires in dangerous to-reach areas.
Town & Country News asked Smith if seeing the recent destruction has changed her mind about programs such as the rappel program.
Smith said she spoke to provincial officials about the rappel program.
“One of the things they (officials) observed is that we can get a larger number of firefighters when we just have our regular units,” she said. “As I understand it (the rappel team) had not been deployed very often over the last number of years.”
Smith said an assessment is needed to find a baseline of required firefighters and how to integrate private-sector firefighting operations.
AUPE says the UCP government cut a number of wildfire lookouts, firefighters, and forest service personnel.
“The government also contracted some services to private companies primarily motivated by profits,” said AUPE in a media release.
The cuts from the current UCP government are also an addition to cuts made by the Alberta NDP back in 2016.
Smith said the province has asked for more than 1,000 additional firefighters from other jurisdictions to come to the province.
She noted the “unusual weather system” has created a heat dome, making firefighting efforts significantly more challenging.
“I suspect that we're going to need those personnel and that we're going to need to be vigilant for the entire fire season.”
The Dunes West fire currently has approximately 80 military personnel assisting firefighters and clearing hotspots.
As of Sunday, the province says there are over 19,000 evacuees across Alberta.