The City of Toronto has received an application to amend the zoning bylaw to permit a 13-storey mixed use building at 2257-2281 Kingston Rd. in Cliffside.
This site on the south side of Kingston Road, owned by Equiton Inc., is currently home to a one-storey shopping plaza and a two-storey non-residential building. The site of the development site just north of Cliffside Public School, and the proposed building’s main entrance will front East Haven Drive.
The proposed development takes in the shopping plaza starting at the Pony Mart, running eastward until Wholeness Massage Therapy at Ridgemoor Avenue. The development proposes a total gross floor area of 24,141 square metres. There will also be 805 square metres of non-residential gross floor area.