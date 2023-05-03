Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
TEMISKAMING SHORES - Get Active in Temiskaming got back on track with a sweet-themed event on April 23.
The annual Chocolate Run/Walk had its start and finish at the Temiskaming Shores City Hall in Haileybury, which opened its doors to allow use of the lobby and the washrooms.
Chandra Juurlink, a lead organizer of the event, said the Chocolate Run/Walk is the first of six Get Active in Temiskaming events for the 2023 season.
"Weather was cool and damp but the rain held off for the duration which was appreciated and it didn't appear to affect the turnout. We had a record amount of participants for this event - 141 in total," she commented in an email interview.
"Many families participated together and we saw all age groups and a great mix of recreational and competitive participants."
There were six participants in the 100-metre event; 34 participants in the one-kilometre (km) event; 21 participants in the 2km distance; 58 participants did the 5km route; and 22 participants were in the 10km event.
"It was great to see our mayor Jeff Laferriere and other city council members with their families join us in supporting our initiative of getting the Temiskaming region more active," said Juurlink.
The chocolate theme was made possible with support of local dairy producers who provided chocolate milk that was offered along with chocolate treats at the finish line. Silver Raven Chocolate donated chocolate prizes for a draw. The children also enjoyed an Easter egg hunt at the adjoining park along the Haileybury waterfront.
Ninety per cent of the participant fees are being used to support either the Temiskaming Northern Loons Swim Club, the Temiskaming Nordic Ski Race Team, and the Temiskaming Shores Skating Club. The remaining 10 per cent is being used to support the Get Active in Temiskaming operations.
Participants choose where they want their entry fees directed.
Competitive run results are posted on the Get Active in Temiskaming Facebook and Instagram pages.
Juurlink thanked Get Active in Temiskaming sponsors BioPed Footcare, Lynx Tree Care, Quantum Xpress, and the City of Temiskaming Shores.
The next event will take place Saturday, May 27, at the Dymond Ball Park. Juurlink stated the event will be pink-themed to celebrate mothers.
Registration information can be found at www.getactiveintemiskaming.ca.