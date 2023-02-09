ENGLEHART - The Englehart Public Library has something special happening every day it’s open.
Acting chief executive officer Stephanie Carrier has been building on the programs that already existed at the library, and is adding new programming that reflects the interests and needs of the community, she said in an interview.
Along with building the library programming, she is also seeking to help build the community.
"I would really like to focus on programs that target different age groups and that way everyone will be included," she said of her goals with library programming.
The library opens at noon from Tuesday to Saturday, and has a range of programs to attract people.
Reading Boosts are happening on Tuesdays for students from Grades 1 to 5 who can come in after school. Appointments are required.
Then, on Wednesdays, Employment Options will be represented at the library by Stephanie Desjardins of Northern College in Kirkland Lake. Desjardins will be at the library to help people with resumés, cover letters, job posts, and any kind of training they may need to prepare for an interview, said Carrier.
Senior Surf also is held on Wednesdays, and Morganne Craney will be providing assistance to seniors to help them with their electronic devices. That program is also available by appointment.
The art community also has been welcomed to meet at the library on Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
"I thought it would be a good idea for people to gather here," said Carrier.
There is room for ten people to meet for the program and at the first meeting eight people turned out.
"This has been a very positive experience so far," said Carrier. "I'm glad that I'm able to bring people together and collaborate with one another. When we had our first art social it was quite exciting because everyone was working with different materials," she said.
On Thursdays there will be an opportunity for readers to Learn to Use Libby. This is an online app providing access to a wide selection of online e-books, audio books and even magazines that readers can choose from, Carrier explained.
On Friday, Valerie Kennedy, a member of the library's spare staff, is on hand to do a story and craft for children.
Then on Saturdays, children can enjoy the library's Movie Day.
Carrier is also pleased that students of the Englehart Public School will be taking a field trip to the library in February, which is something she would like to have continue through the remainder of the school year.
The library will also be presenting activities in conjunction with the Englehart Winter Carnival taking place March 1 to 5.
Carrier has been working at the library since February 2022, and accepted the position of acting chief executive officer on December 13. She is currently taking online courses with the goal of continuing the position into the future.
Past chief executive officer Sharon Williams still has a presence at the library, assisting and providing guidance for Carrier as needed.