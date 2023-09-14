Mayor Dave Aker has proclaimed September as “Arthritis Awareness Month” in the City of Mount Pearl.
A proclamation signed by the mayor last week outlined the necessity of drawing attention to this condition.
“Arthritis is not just arthritis,” said Aker, reading from the proclamation. “Arthritis is serious. It causes debilitating pain, restricts mobility and diminishes quality of life. Six million Canadians – one in five – live every day with the fire of arthritis and there is no cure. Without a greater spotlight on this growing issue, the number of Canadians with arthritis will rise to nine million by 2040.”
Councillor Bill Antle shared his own struggles with the condition. And councillor Isabelle Fry added her support for the City’s efforts to raise awareness about the illness.
“I’m happy to see this here,” Fry said, “because it’s one of the oldest known diseases. It affects so many people and it’s a very complex disease.”
Community support is vital to combatting the debilitating disorder, said Aker. It is through such support that Arthritis Society Canada has been able to “fulfill its mission to fight the fire of arthritis with cutting-edge research, bold innovation, fiery advocacy, and evidence-based information and patient-centered support” for over 75 years, he added.
“During Arthritis Awareness Month, we seek to raise voices and awareness, and we are encouraging everyone who lives with arthritis – and all those who know and love them – to fight the fire of arthritis,” read the proclamation.