The South Kent Lightning U13 hockey team is ready to overcome adversity.
After starting off their season 2-0, the Lightning has hit a roadblock in their season. The young team has dropped their last two games.
The Lightning fell 10-2 to the Mt. Brydges Cougars on Oct. 17. Xavier Wilmer and Cam Hall were the goal scorers for the Lightning.
According to head coach Rob Schaafsma, the Cougars are an older and much bigger team.
“It was a very physical game, and being a younger and smaller team, we will struggle a bit this season until our younger kids adjust to this type of play,” he said. “I expect as the season progresses, we will learn how to play against bigger and stronger teams, but it will take a little time to build that confidence.”
Two days later, despite a valiant effort, two days later, on Oct. 19, the Lightning would land in the loss column again after falling 5-3 to the South Huron Sabres.
Cam Hall continued his scoring ways, scoring two goals, while Zander Foulis would tack on the third goal for the Lightning.
Schaafsma said his team played well compared to the previous game. He added he was happy to see his team shake off a loss and put in a good effort.
“We had a few bad bounces and a couple of mistakes that cost us,” said Schaafsma. “We get another chance at them on Wednesday at home, so hopefully, we beat them in our barn.”
The Lightning is now 2-2 on the season. Their next game is at home in Blenheim as they welcome the South Huron Cougars on Oct. 26. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:10 p.m.