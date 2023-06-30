WINGHAM – Saturday morning began with torrential rains and threats of thunderstorms. Still, the Wingham Independent Motorcycle Club (MC) and hundreds of supporters showed up at the Wingham Airport, ready to host their biggest fundraising event despite the weather woes.
The club’s second annual fundraising barbecue at the airport included a new attraction this year, a planes, cars and bikes show and shine.
The well-advertised event saw people from far and wide join the MCs in their efforts to help support breakfast clubs at area schools, roaring into the Wingham Airport in their classic cars and trucks, on their Harley-Davidsons, or flying in on their planes.
Tyler Papple, owner of Papple Aviation and the Wingham Airport, told the Wingham Advance Times that the weather, specifically the low visibility (because of the cloud ceiling), prevented many of the planes from getting to the airport. Still, two or three did make the journey as the weather cleared up, and he was able to do a few scenic tours for attendees of the event.
MC spokesperson John Towton said the show was a “roaring success.”
“Even with the unpredictable weather, car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts still came out to support this event,” Towton said in an email. “The Independent MC believes in its responsibility to give back to the local surrounding area by hosting events to raise money for the local school breakfast programs. The generosity of the community has once again gone above and beyond our expectations. We raised at least $3,000 for our September donation to the breakfast programs.”
Towton added, “Wingham Independent MC would like to thank the Wingham Airport for providing the venue, all the folks who brought their classic cars, trucks and motorcycles as well all the spectators who took the time to come out and support. We couldn’t have done it without you! We hope to make this event bigger and better next year!”
The MC club hosts various fundraising events throughout the year, with proceeds going to local school breakfast/snack programs. The club has donated thousands of dollars over the past several years towards helping to fill school pantries and the stomachs of local children and youth.
The funds from this event will be combined with the donations from their recent downtown barbecue event and distributed to the schools in September when school is back in session.
MC club president Brian “Handful” Martin thanked the community and supporters for the incredible turnout, saying, “On behalf of Independent MC, we would like to thank everyone that attended the barbecue and show and shine. It was a huge success.”