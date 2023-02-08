Last year’s Arctic Inspiration Prize brought an exciting opportunity for George Kauki and Sarah May.
They work for the Isuarsivik Regional Recovery Centre as Inuit values and practices co-ordinators.
Kauki and May’s Ilagiitigut anngiangijaqatigiinnirq ilurqusivuttigut project, which aims to provide on the land as well as Inuit traditional healing for people living with addictions and trauma, was awarded the Arctic Inspiration Prize’s $1 million reward last February.
The 2023 Arctic Inspiration Prize is to be announced at a ceremony in Ottawa as part of the Northern Lights conference and trade show. Two Nunavut projects are shortlisted for the $1-million prize.
Nearly a year later, May and Kauki say they have been able to use that money to get their program rolling.
They’ve purchased equipment they can use on the land for hunting and transportation. They’ve also covered the costs of consultation, and hired new staff to expand their services.
“That’s where we used the funds: for the material that’s going to be needed for the new program, like on the land equipment,” Kauki said in an interview with Nunatsiaq News.
The timing of the prize was good for Isuarsivik, as its new centre was under construction at the time.
Staff have now started working from the new building, and will soon see their first round of clients.
Even with the new facility, which includes room for 25 patients and their families as well as food and daycare services, much of the healing activities will continue on the land.
Isuarsivik patients will have the opportunity to hunt, talk to elders, or enjoy a warm cup of tea next to a fire in a newly built cabin.
For Kauki, the land has always been a place of healing, and where he finds it possible to clear his head.
“I guess the southern way [of relaxing] is going on a beach vacation. Well, this is my beach vacation,” he said.
“This is my Mexico, this is the Inuit way of relaxing.”
May also highlighted three pillars the new Isuarsivik program is based on: harm reduction, a trauma-informed approach, and cultural safety.
“It’s all about reconnecting oneself to one’s family, community and culture,” May said.
She and Kauki are looking ahead to Isuarsivik’s future, and they thank the Arctic Inspiration Prize for making it possible to be better prepared for what’s to come.
“It’s beautiful, I’m happy for our region,” Kauki said.
“The ball is rolling to help Nunavimmiut.”
The Isuarsivik recovery centre in Kuujjuaq, shown here in January 2023. (File photo by Cedric Gallant, special to Nunatsiaq News)
Last year’s Arctic Inspiration Prize was presented in a virtual ceremony, but this year’s will be done in person.
The prize will be awarded Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa, in a ceremony co-hosted by Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory and Andrea Brazeau.
Several notable speakers will take the stage, including Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok, Makivik Corp. president Pita Aatami, and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed.
There will also be musical performances from the likes of Beatrice Deer and Terry Uyarak.
Two projects are up for this year’s million-dollar prize.
Kuugalak is a project to build a highly customized language campus in Cambridge Bay, combining indoor and outdoor cultural activity areas, community-designed cultural production equipment and experimental landscaping bridging green energy research with the growing of local plant species for climate adaptation, nutrition and cultural use.
The Pilimmaksaijuliriniq Project is an Inuit Nunangat-wide initiative aimed at suicide prevention.