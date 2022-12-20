Killaloe Pathways Park planned for generations to come
Killaloe – There was a lot of excitement in the walkways of Killaloe Pathways Park on a bright, sunny early December day as students from St. Andrew’s Separate School and Killaloe Public School wandered the trails and saw the visions they created for the future of the park.
“We have created a foundation for the future here,” said Chris Neff, community development coordinator for Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards. “This is something we can build on forever and these students are a part of this.”
It was a “soft opening” for the park and a chance to see the trails, build excitement and encourage the young people in the community to celebrate the park and its possibilities.
Located on the old Hoch Farm outside Killaloe, the 18-acre property has a lot of potential to draw people to the community as it is visible and accessible from the highway. Formerly used as a dairy farm and then incarnated as Hoch Museum for a time, the demolition of the old farmhouse saw the end of one vision, but Mr. Neff noted the Pathways Park is just the beginning of possibilities on the property.
“The barn is the next step over the winter to have that looked at,” he said.
The barn is a heritage structure and needs some repairs. Once those are done then the possibilities are endless, including perhaps a music, art or culture gallery. There will also soon be a washroom on site.
But before that occurs, the park is already taking shape with a reading trail and fitness trail which the children enjoyed walking through. There is also an orchard trail with 13 fruit bearing trees on the path.
The reading trail was especially of interest to the children because this winter the display cases contain the contest entries the children submitted showing their vision for the park. There are 16 display cases along the path and each holds one of the top submissions from the two elementary schools in village. Eight winning entries were selected from each school.
Engaging the children in the project was a big focus, Mr. Neff explained. This is why they created the Junior Ranger Program.
“They feel they are a part of it,” he explained. “Each kid has ownership of the park.”
The Reading Trail will have a different book each season and there will be a page from the book to read at each station, he said. Killaloe Public Library Librarian/CEO Nicole Zummach said the first book will be “I feel like a fox”. There are also benches along the trail and more benches will be added in the park in the future if people want to have a bench in memory of someone as a legacy bench.
Branching off from the Reading Trail is the Fitness Trail with various exercise stops. There will be signs showing how to do the exercises.
The trail, which is all on level ground and not hilly, can be used for snowshoeing and skiing in the winter, Mr. Neff said. The municipality will not be maintaining the trails, he noted. This is part of the plan to have community volunteers do some of the grooming work on the trail, which also includes dragging the trails on a regular basis to keep them smooth.
When the vision for the park was discussed, there was a concept to ensure it would not become a burden in the future to the municipality but rather be supported through a strong volunteer network.
“Sustainability is making sure the trails are groomed and dragged and it is not just thrown on our works guys,” he said. “There are lots of people who want to help out.”
The township is also looking for sponsors for the reading stations and fitness stations. Either a business or family can sponsor a station.
“This is all a huge team effort,” Mr. Neff noted at the end of the tour. “It is about a multitude of partnerships.”
The excitement of those on the tour, both young and old, was something he hoped would continue.
“I hope this project will continue long after us,” he said. “Our community deserves it.”
The trails are also just the first step, he noted. Embracing the past of the property, including the old dairy operation, is important.
“We feel the history is part of the past and future of this,” he said.
Working on expanding history aspects, whether it be logging history or dairy history will be envisioned in the future, he said.
“We want to make sure everyone has something they can look forward to.”
Moment of Silence
Mr. Neff ended his tour with a moment of silence to remember Phil Godon, whom he described as instrumental in making the Pathways Park a reality.
“Phil was a big part of this,” he said.
He noted Mr. Godon and his wife Cathy (Lyons) saw the concept early on for the Pathways Park. They were aware of the idea in other communities and had the partnerships with publishers through the Killaloe Kids BookFest for the Reading Trail.
“They started a snowshoe walk through here and had the idea,” he said.
Mr. Godon had an interest in literacy especially through his work with the Killaloe Kids BookFest and working as a volunteer in the library, so the idea of the reading trail was something he and Ms. Lyons saw as an extension of that. Working in conjunction with the Friends of the Library the reading trail was something which combined being active and literacy.
Mr. Godon died suddenly and unexpectedly a week before the tour of the park.