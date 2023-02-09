Not only is I Love to Read Month an opportunity to boost literacy rates among families and children, but it’s also a chance to share Indigenous stories and build connections, says one First Nations group.
The Southern Chiefs’ Organization is promoting I Love to Read Month, which occurs across Canada every February, to increase literacy among First Nations children and youth, who have historically struggled in that area of education, according to research.
A report from ArrowMight Canada, an education consultancy agency in Ottawa, show that in the last decade, 50 per cent of Indigenous households in Manitoba were characterized as having “serious” literacy issues.
And according to a study by Statistics Canada, among Indigenous youth aged 20-24, 70 per cent had completed high school in 2016, up from 57 per cent in 2006 but still behind non-Indigenous learners, who came in at 91 per cent.
“We want to be able to provide our young citizens with the tools to be successful. We want to give them every opportunity, and reading is a tool that creates more opportunities and opens more doors,” said SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels.
While it’s important for everyone to find something they enjoy reading, it’s critical that parents and caregivers read to their children too, he added, since it provides an opportunity for family bonding.
As part of I Love to Read Month, SCO is sharing book reviews, reading suggestions, hosting a storytelling contest and celebrating a growing number of First Nations authors who are publishing literature across all genres.
“We have a huge growing demographic [of authors] from our society who are going to take it upon themselves to lead in different areas,” Daniels said. “I think that’s great for all of us to see.”
Additionally, the SCO is focusing on creating more Indigenous-language immersion programs to help First Nations youth succeed in their academic goals.
Dale Turcotte, a member of Rolling River First Nation, located 76 kilometres north of Brandon, was excited to share his personal love of reading at Erickson Elementary School on Tuesday.
The school is attended by students from Rolling River First Nation as well as the nearby community of Erickson, and Turcotte said he was thrilled about the opportunity to read to the second-grade students, including his son.
“I read a book called ‘Roar!’ by Robert Munsch,” Turcotte said. “They didn’t have my favourite [childhood] book … ‘Morris the Moose Goes to School,’ so I picked that one.”
Turcotte was pleasantly surprised by the number of books featuring Indigenous authors and Indigenous stories on display at the school.
“There’s a whole section on Aboriginal books, and then there’s ones with other races,” he said.
It’s more important than ever for parents to ensure their children are reading, Turcotte said, since so many kids would rather pick up a device over a book.
“I just think parents should take time every night to read at least one book with their child.”