Allegations of animal cruelty at a Douro-Dummer Township dog rescue are being investigated by Animal Welfare Services after they were made to the Peterborough County OPP.
Animal Welfare Services was contacted immediately and launched the investigation, according to Const. Day Gay.
Peterborough County OPP are collaborating with Animal Welfare Services on the investigation, Gay stated, but police cannot comment further on the ongoing investigation.
Animal Welfare Services is an agency within the Ministry of the Solicitor General and is responsible for enforcing the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act. Enforcement in Ontario is provided by the chief animal welfare inspector, along with provincial animal welfare inspectors with specialized expertise in livestock, zoos, aquariums and equines.
Last week, four individuals who previously volunteered at 4 Lucky Paws Rescue, in Douro, east of Peterborough, reached out to Scugog resident Donna Powers, who runs the Humane Initiative, a collective that advocates for animal welfare.
Powers and other concerned citizens plan to hold a protest at the Peterborough County OPP detachment on Lansdowne Street Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. with 100 people expected.
The former volunteers came forward with allegations against 4 Lucky Paws involving animal neglect and mistreatment. Powers says the ex-volunteers provided several photographs, screenshots and videos — “evidence” of the neglect and poor conditions.
She says the former volunteers came forward as a last resort. They filed two separate complaints with an Ontario animal welfare hotline — in July 2022 and April 2023 — and made an in-person report to OPP last month, according to Powers.
In an email, Asher Honickman, a lawyer representing 4 Lucky Paws, said the allegations are “completely false and being put forward by disgruntled former volunteers who are acting with malice.”
“They have made outrageous false allegations online and to third parties. They have also shared videos that are intentionally misleading in that they depict conditions that existed briefly and were caused by the defamers when they were briefly left in charge,” Honickman said.
“To be clear, the videos do not accurately depict normal conditions at 4 Lucky Paws, which does not house dogs long-term. All of this is being done with the express purpose of injuring 4 Lucky Paws,” Honickman said.
OPP they’re aware of the protest planned on Thursday. “The OPP will act to preserve the peace and maintain public safety in accordance with legislated responsibilities and in the best interests of all involved.”
The allegations against the local rescue remain unproven at this time.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.