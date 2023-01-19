For the third annual Every Child Matters hockey game, the event will recognize the contributions of the late Siksika Nation matriarch, Margaret Bad Boy.
Presented in partnership with the Calgary Hitmen, Siksika Health Services, the Blackfoot Confederacy, and the Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary, the life of Bad Boy will be featured prior to the puck drop, among her contributions to her people.
Bad Boy is remembered for her efforts to aid orphaned First Nations children from residential schools. Although she never had children of her own, she is regarded as the adoptive mother of over 100 Blackfoot children.
“What I appreciate about our grandmother – her story, she would go to the school at the end of the year and those children who were orphaned, she would take them home,” said Lucille Wright, who said she was the great-niece of Bad Boy. “She tried to take as many as she could … she never had children but yet she raised over 100 children. For us and for our nation, we consider her as our Siksika Matriarch.”
The partnership between Siksika Nation and the Calgary Hitmen began in 2018. The two organizations at the time were engaging in exploration of how they would be able to work together before landing on the Every Child Matters game.
Wright emphasized her belief in the importance of keeping First Nations culture alive and spreading awareness of figures such as Bad Boy not for today’s youth, but for everyone who would care to listen.
“It is about time to hear stories like that. That we have strong women and we need to acknowledge our grandmothers … I am proud and it is beyond words,” said Wright. “Our culture is alive. It is living. Her spirit continues.”
Tyler White, CEO of Siksika Health Services, said he is excited to once again use the Saddledome and the platform the Hitmen offer in order to spread education, awareness and understanding.
“I think doing this together is so important and so we are hoping the fans can feel the same love, can go out and experience the in-game activities and try the food, also, see the dancers, the intricacies of the dancing,” he said. “I think there are many elements of this game that we are really looking forward to and we are hoping the fans can come out and support the game and support the Calgary Hitmen.”
White added he hopes to see the Every Child Matters annual game become a catalyst for other teams, governments and organizations to learn from and celebrate First Nations culture.
After hearing the story of Bad Boy from Wright, White said it an emotional one which he felt strongly about getting behind and being able to share with hockey fans through the game.
The Calgary Hitmen will square off against the Edmonton Oil Kings at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Feb. 4.