NORTH HURON – The Township of North Huron held its 2022 staff service awards presentation during the first council meeting of the 2022-26 term on Monday evening.
Several of the honourees were present at the Wingham Town Hall Theatre meeting on Dec. 5 and were congratulated by the new reeve and council for a job well done.
5 Years
- Janessa Campbell, early childhood educator;
- Dwayne Evans, chief administrative officer/deputy clerk;
- Josh Machan, public works lead hand;
- Ken Mathers, public works facilities operator;
- Jordan Murray, roads operator;
- Tiffany Seip, supervisor/early childhood educator; and
- Kelsey Strong, early childhood educator.
10 Years
- Micah Loder, recreation operator; and
- Nathan O’Neil, roads operator.
15 Years
- Trisha McLean, manager of childcare services; and
- Lori Vader, early childhood educator.
20 Years
-Melissa Scott, fitness supervisor.