NORTH HURON – The Township of North Huron held its 2022 staff service awards presentation during the first council meeting of the 2022-26 term on Monday evening.

Several of the honourees were present at the Wingham Town Hall Theatre meeting on Dec. 5 and were congratulated by the new reeve and council for a job well done.

5 Years

- Janessa Campbell, early childhood educator;

- Dwayne Evans, chief administrative officer/deputy clerk;

- Josh Machan, public works lead hand;

- Ken Mathers, public works facilities operator;

- Jordan Murray, roads operator;

- Tiffany Seip, supervisor/early childhood educator; and

- Kelsey Strong, early childhood educator.

10 Years

- Micah Loder, recreation operator; and

- Nathan O’Neil, roads operator.

15 Years

- Trisha McLean, manager of childcare services; and

- Lori Vader, early childhood educator.

20 Years

-Melissa Scott, fitness supervisor.

