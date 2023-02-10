The RCMP say they’re looking for the public’s help to crack a case of stolen mail.
The investigation began January 22 with the discovery of an abandoned vehicle on the outskirts of Nelson.
“The Nelson RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle on the Giveout Creek FSR that appeared to contain stolen mail,” a police news release states. “Some of the mail had been burnt in a pile beside the red Dodge 3500 pickup truck.”
Police seized the mail and will return it to its intended recipients after a check for forensic evidence.
While the investigation is ongoing, police say the mail appeared to have been stolen from the Slocan Park and Ymir post offices.
Anyone missing mail from those post offices or with any information about the crimes should contact the Nelson RCMP detachment at (250)-352-2156 or Crimestoppers 1-800-222-8477.