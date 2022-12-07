EASTERN SHORE — The provincial government has dropped most restrictions on its Satellite Internet Service Rebate, but the Halifax Regional Municipal (HRM) councillor who represents Sheet Harbour hopes the expansion won’t distract the province from its previously announced program to hard-wire the Eastern Shore for high-speed web access.
“The aim of the province is to connect most of households with broadband Internet,” David Hendsbee (Preston-Chezzetcook-Eastern Shore) told The Journal in an email. “I hope this [rebate expansion] is just a gap filler to get those remote areas where it will be difficult to run fibre optic cabling.”
In a news release last week, Nova Scotia Economic Development Minister Susan Corkum-Greek said her department’s satellite service rebate would now be available to any resident or business owner who does not have access to wired or wireless Internet service. The $1,000 maximum rebate was only available to customers for which there was no other planned Internet service solution or where access to high-speed Internet was not expected until 2024 or later.
“Our government is committed to extending Internet access to every household and business in Nova Scotia,” she stated. “This program expansion will bridge the gap for those currently without high-speed Internet and allow them to gain access sooner as we work to achieve internet for everyone.”
The provincial government announced its ground-based Internet for Nova Scotia Initiative two years ago, with plans to hook up most homes and business in the province with reliable, high-speed Internet access of the province by the end of 2023. The province introduced the satellite rebate component last August, potentially benefitting as many as 900 Eastern Shore customers.
According to the Build Nova Scotia website, “As of October 2022, more than 72,500 homes and businesses have access either through traditional Internet for Nova Scotia Initiative projects or the Satellite Internet Rebate Program – 92.7 per cent coverage.
“As of November 30, the Satellite Internet Service Rebate Program will expand to include those [homes and businesses] in a current project area, not yet complete. It will cover the one-time costs for eligible homes and businesses to set-up satellite Internet, including hardware, taxes, shipping and installation, up to a maximum of $1,000.”
Network scope expansions under the original initiative are either planned or underway in several Eastern Shore communities, including Ecum Secum, Port Dufferin, Musquodoboit, and Sheet Harbour, with completion dates ranging from this fall to early next year. Almost all of St. Mary’s and Guysborough municipalities are described in Build Nova Scotia’s project map as either “areas in need of high-speed Internet” or “areas with no internet demand (i.e. parks, forests).”
Said Hendsbee: “Damages and tree debris from Hurricane Fiona has delayed the rollout of Internet connectivity because the crews were reassigned to restore regular phone services. Hopefully, Bell Aliant will get back on track in fulfilling their commitment to finish the rural Internet initiative.”