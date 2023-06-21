The Melfort Trade Alliance Chamber of Commerce (MTACC) Show and Shine was held Friday June 16, and was another well attended event with 137 vehicles registered from Alberta, Manitoba, B.C. and Saskatchewan.
Cal Gratton, Executive Director for the MTACC said that this was a bit above average as last year had 110 vehicles registered. Gratton was told by many that there seemed to be more foot traffic checking out all the vehicles.
The Northeast Christian Fellowship church also had a fun kids area that entertained children throughout the day.
Gratton said the volunteers, the business community, car owners and enthusiasts, the City of Melfort all made this event a great success along with the perfect weather that day.
The winners were: