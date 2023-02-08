BROCKVILLE – Trustees at the region’s largest English-language school board will vote February 8 to approve a new logo for the school board.
The Upper Canada District School Board has used the same logo for more than 20 years.
“Our school board has gone through significant changes since amalgamation and continues to evolve. Having a logo that represents who we are now and where we are going in the future is essential to our brand,” the board said in a report to trustees released before the February 8 trustee meeting.
Since February 2022, the board has worked with staff, trustees, the board’s Parent Involvement Committee, and the Student Senate to develop and refine the new branding for the board. The February 8 vote is largely a rubber stamp for adopting the new brand.
According to board documents, the UCDSB will implement a “low-waste” strategy for changing is logos. Websites and other digital properties will change almost immediately after the trustee board approval.
Printed materials with the old logo will remain in-use until supplies run out. Then new materials with the new logo will replace them. Board staff have set a goal of the start of the 2023-24 school year in September for having wide-spread use of the new logo.
Temporary signage like posters and decals will go into the 78 schools across the board shortly after approval.
Larger sign replacements will be completed through the board’s capital projects process. According to the UCDSB, 11 schools will have updated signs installed by August 2023, 10 more schools were already planned for 2024.