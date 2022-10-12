The Story Walk in Swan Hills is returning for Halloween after being on hiatus for almost two months. The program had paused its activities with a post on the Swan Hills FCSS For Parents And Caregivers Facebook page (facebook.com/SwanHillsFCSSforParentsandCaregivers) from Sept. 6 announcing that "Due To Repeated Vandalism, The Story Walk Is Currently Out Of Use."
The Story Walk program was started by the Family Resource Network (FRN) in partnership with Swan Hills FCSS (FCSS) during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way for people to participate in a family-friendly activity outdoors, in compliance with the public health restrictions in place at the time. The Story Walk begins at the end of Southview Avenue, on the Community Trail by the pumpjack. As people follow the trail, they will find signposts along the way with the pages from a story to be read from start to finish as a person (or group) walks to the trail's end. The story featured along the Story Walk was changed periodically to keep the experience fresh and varied.
In addition to being a fun outdoor activity, the Story Walk offers children (and adults) a sensory break from being constantly surrounded by noise and technology. Spending time in nature's quiet also reduces stress and increases creativity. Following along with the story and reading out loud to younger children helps to improve literacy, focus, and concentration. The staff at FCSS and FRN have received a lot of positive feedback since the start of the program.
Unfortunately, the Story Walk has been vandalized roughly ten times now. Initially, the damage consisted of kicking and breaking the signposts, but then it escalated to breaking the signposts and throwing the signs into the forest. These incidents are very disheartening for the FRN and FCSS staff, who have put a lot of time and effort into the program, not to mention the thought and consideration that goes into choosing the stories. It goes even further than the staff as their family members have also helped by building the signs and signposts… and then repairing them as they have been vandalized.
Be sure to check out the Halloween Story Walk on Oct. 31, from 1 PM – 3 PM. Hopefully, the destructive actions of a few individuals won't ruin the experience for the rest of the community.