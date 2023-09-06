A local hunter has been fined a total of $1,500 after pleading guilty in Alberta Court of Justice in Drumheller on Friday, August 25 to two Fish and Wildlife related charges stemming from a November 2021 incident.
John Wallace, who appeared in person, pled guilty to one count of hunting without a valid license, and one count of possession of illegal wildlife.
The court heard how Fish and Wildlife Officer Joa Markotic was informed of the incident from another Fish and Wildlife officer who was going through records in November 2022. It was discovered Mr. Wallace had reported shooting and killing an antlerless mule doe deer in the Drumheller area using a rifle in November 2021.
Officer Markotic attended Mr. Wallace’s residence and it was noted during this interaction Mr. Wallace had expressed remorse and was in full cooperation. It was noted there was no intention to break the law, and Mr. Wallace had a valid hunting license at the time of the incident; however, the license was only valid for the archery season, which had ended in October in the Drumheller region where the incident took place.
The Honourable Justice G.J. Gaschler accepted the plea and acknowledged the incident was accidental; he also acknowledged the Alberta Guide to Hunting Regulations, which is published annually, is “a whole day’s work” and undergoes multiple amendments from each edition.
Mr. Wallace was fined $1,000 for the charge of hunting without a valid license, and $500 for possession of illegal wildlife; both charges are inclusive of any surcharges, and Mr. Wallace will not be subject to any hunting suspension or forfeiture.
Remaining charges were withdrawn.