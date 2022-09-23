BRUCE COUNTY – Bruce County has won three prestigious Hermes Creative Awards for the “outstanding work in creative economic development video work and marketing campaigns,” said CAO Derrick Thomson.
“It’s an opportunity for us to brag a bit about what Bruce County is doing,” he said.
The Hermes Creative Awards recognize “the best of the best” in creativity. The competition evaluates the creative industry’s best publications, branding collateral, websites, videos, advertising, marketing and communications programs. Judges are professionals from the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals. Winners range from individuals to Fortune 500 companies.
Bruce County won a platinum award (between 90 and 100 points out of 100) for “Be An Explorer in Bruce County,” a video campaign that targets visitors, entrepreneurs and residents, showcasing the county as a great place to live, work and play.
The county also won two gold awards, one for the “Bruce County: “Plan the Bruce” digital ad campaign – a marketing and engagement land use planning campaign for the new Official Plan, and the other for the “Bruce County Live Here: Millennial Relocator” digital ad campaign that focuses on attracting millennials to Bruce County.
Summer Company provides youth with opportunities
This past summer, the Summer Company provided three Bruce County young people with the chance to experience the world of entrepreneurship.
Business to Bruce, in partnership with the province, offers the Summer Company program that includes mentorship, experience, training, and a grant of up to $3,000.
This year’s young entrepreneurs are:
- Abhinav Shankar of Saugeen Shores – Leveraging the opportunity to turn a hobby into a business, Abhi launched “Websites by Abhi” this summer. After the introduction to website design for a school project, Abhi learned that he really enjoyed this type of activity. Over the summer, Abhi has continued to establish his website development skills and portfolio as he has built the online presence of other small businesses. Abhi plans to continue his business through the school year and is considering continuing it next summer.
- Thomas Mackay of South Bruce Peninsula – Thomas recognized that many local contractors were overburdened with bigger or multi-day projects which pushed smaller projects to the bottom of their lists. With Thomas’ existing skills, he jumped on this untapped market and started his own small construction and landscaping business in the South Bruce Peninsula area. His summer started with projects such as crafting garden boxes and stacking wood but developed more skilled projects such as repairing fences and building decks. In addition, he established a regular clientele for lawn maintenance that will continue into the fall.
- Lauren White of Huron Kinloss – With the small community of Point Clark missing frozen treats, Lauren kicked off a crowd favourite business, “Popcycle Ice Pops.” Every day of the summer, Lauren loaded her bicycle cart with frozen treats and sold them to the lighthouse sunset observers and the beachgoers. Lauren was quick to shift with changes in the weather and keep her customers coming back by participating in local activities like rock scavenger hunts for free ice cream. Lauren’s creativity and drive helped her became a Point Clark staple this summer.