HURON COUNTY – Maitland Conservation (MC) held a Shoreline Mapping information centre on March 7 at the Knights of Columbus Centre in Goderich, showcasing the completed draft hazard mapping and speaking to citizens about how this may affect their shoreline property.
MC has been working on the project to update the shoreline mapping based on recent lake conditions, with consideration of climate change, and because the existing data is out of date.
“High water levels over the past several years have caused extensive erosion and inland flooding along Lake Huron,” MC’s website said. “Updating the mapping will give us an improved tool to help reduce the risk of loss of life and property damage due to flooding and erosion.”
Shoreline hazard mapping plans safe development outside the hazard, regulates safe development within the hazard, and educates emergency responders about flooding and bluff erosion events.
MC staff have worked extensively, creating the updated maps, forecasting imminent and future erosion, factoring in climate change for the first time, and ensuring their presentations were easy to find and negotiate by the general public.
The mapping update is expected to go to the Maitland Conservation members for review at their April 19 meeting. Written comments from the public are welcome before this members’ meeting.
Comments should be directed to Patrick Huber-Kidby, planning and regulations supervisor:
[t] 519-335-3557 ext. 237
Visit mvca.on.ca/lake-Huron-shoreline/ to view all of the work happening along the shoreline and access the many project resources available, including how to find out if your property and home are at risk from ongoing erosion.