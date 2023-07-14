PERTH COUNTY – A letter from Perth-Wellington MPP Matthew Rae was on the agenda at the July 6 Perth County council meeting. He penned a letter to members of Perth County council and staff regarding the motion proposed by lower-tier municipality, North Perth, surrounding stop-arm cameras on school buses. The letter was addressed to Warden Rhonda Ehgoetz, North Perth Councillor Allan Rothwell (who proposed the motion), and Annette Diamond, director of legal/corporate services for Perth County.
Rae began by apologizing for the delay in correspondence as he “requested a briefing or meeting with MTO about stop- arm cameras on school buses and the associated Administrative Monetary Penalties (AMPs) in early April.” He then explained that they only recently held the meeting.
“The Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) is currently examining how small and rural municipalities could work together to administer a stop-arm camera program, essentially looking at economies of scale. This would be done by establishing joint processing centres for multiple municipalities,” explained Rae.
He then went on to explain that the AMO is running a pilot program with the City of Barrie on this initiative, and encouraged the county to reach out to the association for more information.
“MTO is currently in discussions with a private company, not BusPatrol, a different company, to see if they can offer small and rural municipalities any potential saves. I’ve asked MTO to keep me and my office informed of any updates on these discussions,” explained Rae.
“The province does not currently cover the cost of administering the AMPs for stop arm cameras, because this program was modelled on similar other camera enforcement programs. For example, MTO does not fund any of the red light cameras, nor does it collect any revenue from these programs. Municipalities collect the revenue from red light cameras. MTO continues to work with AMO to explore ways that we can make the administration of stop-arm cameras on school buses less costly to our small and rural municipalities.”
He ended by sharing that he will continue to update them on any information received in regards to this issue.
Council received the letter in consent agenda with no additional comments or questions.