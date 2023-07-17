Cell phone and internet service is a matter of safety in northern communities, according to leaders in the region.
During an information gathering session with Northern Ontario NDP MPPs, municipal and First Nations leaders and those involved in the telecommunication industry in remote communities said that access to cell service and affordable internet has not been a priority for major providers or the provincial government, and it's affecting services.
A major concern from many presenters was access to emergency services in areas that do not have reliable cell service or a reliable line out for remote communities.
Fort Albany First Nation Chief Elizabeth Kataquapit talked about the challenges of contacting help during emergencies.
“It’s been reliable lately since we got the fibre optics,” she said. ”I’m concerned about the communications to police services, because we have issues when we have an emergency, sometimes their lines are not working.”
There is no cell connectivity in Fort Albany or Kashechewan.
“Sometimes you can’t get through, you can’t dial out,” she said. “We need cell service in our community.”
Opasatika Mayor Jacques Dorval said that the lack of cell service affects emergency services in the community.
“It’s an emergency problem because our firefighters and emergency people are using the cell service,” he said. “It’s going to cost lives, but we don’t have to wait for that, we should do something before something happens.”
Christine Bedard is the treasurer and secretary for the Gogama Local Services Board. She said that these problems are exacerbated by a lack of funding.
“We need these phone and internet lines in order to continue to provide services to the community's inhabitants,” she said. “We can’t afford the exorbitant fees.”
Bedard said her personal cell phone bill is $175 a month and her home internet line is over $90 up from $75 in a year.
Mushkegowuk-James Bay MPP Guy Bourgouin said that there is little understanding from his colleagues in southern Ontario when it comes to a lack of service and what it can mean.
“The lack of cell service and the safety aspect of it for communities, is something that southern Ontario people don’t realize,” said Bourgouin.
Those gaps in service have also been addressed by Nicklebelt MPP France Gelinas, who proposed the 911 everywhere bill to get emergency coverage for spaces between municipalities.
“Cell service has become a safety issue,” said Gelinas. “It should not end outside of Gogama and not start again until Foleyet, this has to change and the government has a role to play.”
Bourgouin shared these concerns and also addressed the costs involved, especially in remote communities.
“Cost of living up north is huge, and the internet costs are very high, so a lot of community members might not be able to afford the internet,” he said.
Kataquapit said this is an issue she’s seen firsthand.
“If you want the best internet, the monthly payment is $250,” she said. “A lot of our community members are on social assistance.”
Marc Depuis said that there is a lack of care coming from the current government
“The vision for the future of this province is not for Northern Ontario,” he said, pointing to the future of mining in the north and the government’s interest in those projects.
“If you want to move that stuff around, you need the proper tools, and the proper tools are internet and cell service.”
Bourgouin said that advances can only be made if the infrastructure is put in place.
“Cellular service and internet becomes a way to entice these companies and businesses to be able to set up,” said Bourgoiuin. “They want the product and they’re making a big deal about it, but the infrastructure is not there.”
Western James Bay Telecom Network is an Indigenous-owned, not-for-profit service provider that connects to Attawapiskat, Fort Albany and Kashechewan.
Its general manager Dave Cote said that the services they are able to provide are reliant on the Bell network and the ability to use their infrastructure.
“The feed for our network can only come from one place in Moosonee, and that’s Bell Canada,” he said. “I had to pay network upgrade charges to become their customer, if I were down south anywhere Cochrane south, I would pay about $2,000 a month, and I am paying 25 times that, and I have no other option.”
Cote said that the service offered is comparable to the early days of DSL internet connectivity.
Consultations like the one today will be carried out throughout the province, and while there is not a set date for the completion of these conversations, they are meant to inform legislative initiatives from the NDP’s official opposition to address the lack of equity.