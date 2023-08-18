WINGHAM – The Wingham Business Improvement Association (BIA) recently completed refreshing the green fence that borders the Wingham Cemetery, a project undertaken by several local volunteers.
“This project, organized by the Wingham BIA, was a BIG undertaking. The volunteers spent a total of 325 hours sanding, scraping, and painting 3,744 pickets and posts,” said Doug Kuyvenhoven, BIA treasurer.
The volunteers, aptly named the “Green Team,” consisted of Gary and Maureen Lisle, Penny Mulvey, Tharon Riley, Jeanette King and Paul Heffer.
“The Wingham Cemetery fence painting project is part of the town-wide beautification work being organized by the BIA in preparation for Wingham Homecoming celebrations in 2024,” Kuyvenhoven said in an email. “Thanks to Bruce Stainton of Stainton Hardware for the donation of the paint for the project.”