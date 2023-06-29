TEMAGAMI - Temagami is adapting to the call for inclement weather on Canada Day weekend.
Plans for a Friday evening concert and Saturday outdoor activities are now being altered and moved indoors.
Temagami parks and recreation co-ordinator John Shymko has advised that the bouncy castles will be brought into the arena in Temagami North, along with everything else, unless the weather forecast changes.
A live concert by the Jesse Thomas Band will now be taking place at the Bunny Miller Theatre at the municipal complex in downtown Temagami. It will be getting underway Friday, June 30, at 8 p.m.
There will be no fireworks in Temagami this Canada Day due to area forest fire conditions, he stated.
Shymko said the concert is being held Friday evening because the bar in town will be having a live band perform Saturday night and the town didn't want to compete with them.
On Canada Day July 1 the centre of activities will be at the Temagami arena in Temagami North.
The festivities were held at the waterfront in past years, but the arena has more space, plus more of the community lives there, said Shymko.
Attractions include inflatable bouncy castles, face-painting and temporary tattoos, a Temagami Fire Department display and Northern Exotic Pets is also returning.
"We had them last year and it was a hit," said Shymko.
The Temagami Lions will be manning the barbecue.
Inside the arena the town will also be holding its Community Yard Sale.
At the same time the Temagami Community Market will be returning at the train station and will be running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
At the Temagami Public Library there will also be a book sale-taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Sunday, July 2, at the Marten River Fire Department, there will be a pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.