BROCKTON – The Association of Municipalities of Ontario is holding its annual meeting and conference in London, at RBC Place London and DoubleTree by Hilton, Aug. 20-23.
Attending this year’s conference will be Brockton Mayor Chris Peabody, Coun. Greg McLean and CAO Sonya Watson.
Municipal officials will have the opportunity to connect with their counterparts from across the province, as well as meet with provincial cabinet ministers and opposition leaders.
There will be speeches from Premier Doug Ford, opposition leaders and key cabinet ministers.
Keynote speaker is Catherine McKenna, former minister of the environment and climate change, who will be talking about climate change. McKenna was a lead negotiator of the Paris Agreement, successfully defended landmark legislation to establish a carbon price, and led efforts to phase out coal, reduce plastics, and double the amount of nature protected in Canada.
Today, McKenna is the founder and principal of Climate and Nature Solutions, an organization that works with governments, not-for-profits, academia, and the private sector to scale practical climate and nature-based solutions. She is also the chair of the UN Secretary General’s new High-Level Expert Group on Net-Zero Commitments of Non-State Entities; a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at Columbia’s Climate School and its Centre on Global Energy Policy; and she recently launched Women Leading on Climate at COP26.
This year’s programming includes a wide range of topics, from keeping arenas safe, streamlining building permit processes, cyber security, health, working with non-profits, housing, and how London and Kingston have dealt with homelessness.
Brockton’s representatives will be participating in three delegation meetings with the ministry of tourism, culture and sport; ministry of labour, immigration, training and skills development for training centres for skilled trade workers; and the ministry of health.
The latter, said Peabody, will be with both Sylvia Jones, minister of health, and Michael Tibollo, associate minister of mental health and addictions. The key topics of discussion will be hospice (primarily, moving forward with Saugeen Hospice Inc.) and dedicated funding for mental health nurses to respond to certain calls with OPP officers.
He also said he remains concerned about the negative impact of agency nurses on the local health-care system.
“The status quo is not acceptable,” Peabody said.
In all, including in his capacity as Bruce County warden, Peabody will be involved in seven delegations.