Rosey cheeks, hot chocolate and smiles were plentiful at Southey’s annual Christmas event on December 18th. “Santa Day” was organized by the Southey Rec Committee, and they called it “a huge success.”
C Armr Ponies provided horse-drawn wagon rides, P.A. Fine Foods and Sherwood Co-op provided candy and supplies, and the Town of Southey was in charge of lighting the tree.
There couldn’t be a “Santa Day” without Santa. Kids were treated to candy bags and hot cocoa when he came to the town office to say hello. The Christmas tree was then lit at the Pioneer Lodge.
June Lepard of the Rec Committee said the sleigh rides were busy and full, with each ride holding up to 8 people. Rides continued past the event’s end time. “All around a successful event (we are) hopeful we can do it again in the future. Really hoping to get people just wanting to volunteer at future events so we can do bigger ones.”
Mayor Leigh Bishop was very happy with the efforts of the rec committee, calling them “very energetic.” Mayor Bishop is excited to see what’s next with the rec committee, “they have more ideas coming, and that’s fantastic.”