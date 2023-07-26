Niagara-on-the-Lake regional Coun. Andrea Kaiser has uncorked a motion asking the provincial government to create better support for Ontario’s wine industry.
At last week’s regional council meeting, Kaiser’s motion received unanimous support — a step in lobbying the province to make a number of changes to how it does business with winemakers.
At the top of the glass is a request that the government eliminate a 6.1 per cent basic tax to Ontario producers. This “extra tax” applies to sales at wineries, not at LCBO stores, Kaiser told The Local following last Thursday’s meeting.
What makes this fee to the government even more difficult to swallow is that there is nothing similar in any other part of the world where wine is a major part of the economy.
“There’s no other country or province who has this tax,” said Kaiser, who has worked in Niagara’s wine industry for about 20 years.
How numbers are crunched through sales at LCBO stores is also “quite a bit of a struggle,” she said, noting that the provincial control board’s share equates to 73 per cent — after taxes and markup.
In British Columbia, VQA winemakers have a 19-per-cent share in the industry, while those in Ontario only have a share of 7.5 per cent, said Kaiser at the region’s council meeting.
Another obstacle in Ontario, unique to the industry when compared to other places, is that Ontario-produced wines are treated as imports, cutting into what local wineries bring in.
Governments in other parts of the world give their producers “home advantage,” but not in Ontario, Kaiser told The Local.
In 2021 and 2022, the province received similar letters and requests from the local industry.
How will it be different this time around?
Kaiser said a recent Deloitte study about the Ontario wine industry, called Uncork Ontario, determined that “under the proper conditions, the future economic uplift could amount to $8 billion in Niagara’s GDP in a generation,” if the province agrees to the requested changes.
“It’s like investing in ourselves,” said Kaiser.
Her motion also includes an expression of thanks for the province’s “ongoing support of Niagara’s wine industry and the meaningful difference it has made.”
It asks the province “create an environment that supports Ontario’s wine industry and its farmers, providing more opportunities for investment in innovation and job creation while providing consumer choice and convenience for the purchase of Ontario wines.”
A request to “establish a permanent uncapped VQA wine support program that remedies the treatment of local wines like imports at the LCBO, through the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs,” is also part of her motion.
A number of fellow regional councillors expressed support of Kaiser’s effort to keep the conversation going with the province.
Thorold Mayor Terry Ugulini pointed to the Deloitte report as well.
“When you have concrete evidence like that, it’s critical,” he said.
Regional chair Jim Bradley also called the report “compelling.”
Niagara is Ontario’s largest wine growing region, responsible for over 90 per cent of Ontario’s grape production and is home to the only specialty crop area in the province, Kaiser explained in her motion.
Her recommendations will be sent to area municipalities, the premier of Ontario, minister of finance, minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs, Wine Marketing Association of Ontario, Ontario Craft Winery Association, Wine Growers of Ontario, Grape Growers of Ontario, and Ontario Wine Appellation Authority.
MPs and MPPs in Niagara’s four ridings will also be copied on the region’s efforts to petition the province.