The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Alberta held a public hearing to gather opinions and suggests the proposed electoral boundary changes at the Badlands Community Facility (BCF) on Thursday, September 22.
This was the 18th public hearing the Commission has held, with additional hearings scheduled in Banff, Canmore, and Lethbridge, and wrapping up with two virtual hearings in mid-October.
Commission Chair Justice Bruce McDonald explained federal electoral boundaries, by law, are changed after every 10-year census.
Justice McDonald noted the population of Alberta has grown significantly since the last 10-year census in 2011, and the number of federal electoral districts, or ridings, in the province will increase from 34 to 37 to reflect these changes.
If the proposed boundary changes are approved without revision, the Town of Drumheller would see its federal riding change from Battle River-Crowfoot, currently represented by MP Damien Kurek, to the Bow River Riding, currently represented by MP Martin Shields.
MP Shields, who attended the public hearing, expressed several concerns with the proposed boundary changes.
One major issue is the sheer size of the proposed riding, which would extend from Innisfail, south of Red Deer, to the Saskatchewan border, and north of the banks of the Oldman River.
“The size of the riding makes it difficult to meet with rural constituents and communities,” MP Shields said during the hearing.
He noted some ridings in Calgary and Edmonton may only be the size of a few city blocks, making it much easier for MPs in those ridings to engage with constituents and attend multiple events within their ridings.
However, for MPs representing rural areas, the geographical area is much greater; the Bow River riding, currently, is approximately 24,036 square kilometres.
Bow River Director of Constituency Operations Andrea Hook echoed these concerns.
She explained there are currently some 30 municipalities and over 60 communities within the Bow River riding, but the proposed change could add an unknown number of new communities and municipalities to the riding.
Drumheller Mayor Heather Colberg also spoke about challenges municipal governments may face with the proposed changes.
She expressed, over the last five years serving on municipal council, she has built a working relationship with the Town’s current Member of Parliament, Damien Kurek.
While she said she would not begrudge building a similar relationship with MP Shields, she also understands the difficulties and challenges of losing and having to reestablish relationships with provincial and federal government representatives.
Mayor Colberg noted, as a municipal elected official, she also understands the difficulties of being invited to numerous events and activities locally and could not imagine the additional pressures of having to travel as far as MP Shields or MP Kurek to attend events across their constituency.
The new federal electoral boundaries are expected to become effective, at the earliest, by April 2024 ahead of the 2025 federal election.