For several local families, this year’s July long weekend ended on a terrifying note.
On Monday, July 3, at approximately 10:35 p.m., the St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP detachment responded to a call on an assault in progress in Niverville. Police were informed that a weapon was involved and that shots were heard, indicating the possibility of a firearm being discharged.
An altercation took place between a group of youth at a location on Niverville’s Main Street. It resulted in two male youths, ages 15 and 16, sustaining stab wounds.
Police responded immediately to the call and ambulances were mobilized. There have been reports that the STARS air ambulance touched down near the Niverville Heritage Centre shortly before midnight.
Both of the injured youth were transported to hospital for treatment. According to RCMP Corporal Julie Courchaine, they have since been released.
After further questioning, all indications are that no gun was involved and no shots were fired. The noises heard seem to have come from fireworks being set off in the area.
No further information is available at this time and the names of the people involved are not being released. Officers are continuing to gather statements and evidence as part of their ongoing investigation.