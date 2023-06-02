LISTOWEL – On Thursday, May 25, local residents displayed the characteristic of perseverance while participating in the North Perth Community of Character’s 12th annual Character Run. The yearly event was held at the Steve Kerr Memorial Complex and this year brought a great turnout, with 139 participants and people registering right before the race. The run took place in 1km, 3km, 5km, and 10 km races, all beginning their run at different time intervals in cohorts. Council had approved the closure of part of Binning Street West as well as Road 165 prior to the event, to allow safety for all participants.
“It’s so fun to see this event back in-person this year, after a few years of having it virtually,” announced Anne Stewart, coordinator of the North Perth Community of Character, to the eager crowd preparing for their run.
“We just love celebrating the character of North Perth.”
Activities, music and more were set up throughout the parking lot of the complex, so participants could enjoy some fun before or after their run. And those who got peckish after their hearty jog received sandwiches courtesy of Diana Sweets Marketplace and Cafe.
“It’s been really fun to plan, and see the community come together,” expressed Stewart.
“It’s been great to see it come back in person after three years, of kind of virtually. We still had it these past three years, but people did their own runs, which still worked great, but it’s really nice to see the community come together and have it all come together, and we could not have had better weather!” exclaimed Stewart.
North Perth Community of Character is a non-profit organization that works to instill and educate on positive character attributes. They educated people to embody these attributes through teachings, workshops, campaigns and events.
“This Run really just stands for the character of North Perth. The perseverance we’ve shown the last few years as a small town, just the optimism, all those character traits of what we stand for, it’s just really great to see the community come behind that. And it’s really just the foundation of our community and what we were built on,” explained Stewart.
“We have so much character in this small community! It’s just so great to see so many people come out to this event.”