HURON COUNTY – Rick Sickinger, economic development officer for Huron County, presented a report to county councillors on Jan. 18 informing them of the economic development department’s successful application to the second round of Tourism Relief Funding, which will provide funds to begin the launch of a new maple syrup festival in Huron County.
The Tourism Relief Fund (TRF), launched in 2021 and administered by FedDev Ontario, supports tourism businesses and organizations to adapt their operations to meet public health requirements while investing in products and services to facilitate their future growth.
In November 2021, the county applied to the TRF with council’s approval for a countywide public art mural project. That application was successful, and the County of Huron received $109,316 in funding to complete murals in five Huron County communities. That project is scheduled to be completed at the end of March.
A second intake for Tourism Relief Funding was announced in November 2022. Applications were open for projects, primarily events, that could be completed between Jan. 1 and Mar. 31, 2023.
Huron County Economic Development made a second application to this new round of Tourism Relief Funding on Nov. 28, 2022, for $61,720.
The production of maple syrup and associated products is a significant local agri-food product, with over 15 local maple syrup producers currently operating in the County. The two-day festival will take place on March 18 & 19, 2023.
These dates align with the beginning of local maple syrup production and the last weekend of March Break in 2023.
Huron County Economic Development has been focused on developing and promoting local food as an essential aspect of Ontario’s West Coast tourism brand with a new website - tasteofhuron.com- and launching a new Taste of Huron app.
In October 2022, Huron County successfully partnered with Community Futures Huron to offer in-person culinary events under the Taste of Huron brand. The new maple syrup festival will continue to build on and strengthen these new tourism marketing initiatives and the Taste of Huron brand.