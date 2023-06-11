The District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board, which serves South Algonquin Township and on which the township has a board seat, issued a media release on May 24 announcing Northern Pines, a housing facility in North Bay that aims to break the chronic homelessness cycle in that area with a multi-faceted, innovative and transitional approach to this crisis. DNSSAB’s communications and executive coordinator Marianne Zadra and South Algonquin Township Mayor Ethel LaValley comment on this announcement.
According to the May 24 media release from Zadra, Northern Pines brings together the expertise of the DNSSAB, Crisis Centre North Bay and North Bay Regional Health Centre, to combat homelessness cycle with on-site wrap-around services. Realizing years ago, that the complex needs of the people experiencing chronic homelessness needed more than a roof and a meal, the DNSSAB helped bring forward effective changes to see creative ways to bring health supports to the Northern Pines model. With its partnerships with CCNB and NBRHC, they now have much needed on-site medical, psychological, and emotional supports to Northern Pines tenants.
Mark King, DNSSAB chairperson, says that as service system manager for housing in Nipissing District, DNSSAB applauds the partners’ willingness to participate in this unique model and for arriving at a creative, suitable plan to provide wrap-around services to clients.
“The needs of people experiencing homelessness vary from those with complex health challenges, to those who simply need a safe place to stay on their journey out of homelessness. These important health supports provided by NBRHC, along with CCNB programming and other housing wrap-around services, will help to stabilize residents and connect them to other resources and services in the community,” he said in the media release.
Northern Pines has three distinct secure living quarters, designed to accommodate 60 people, according to the level of support and care required. Tenants can progress from high to low supports and then through the community housing continuum. More information on Northern Pines can be found at www.dnssab.ca.
According to the media release, Northern Pines integrates Health Quality Standards into its delivery model. Sue Rinneard, executive director of CCNB, says that no one organization can solve the issues surrounding homelessness, mental health and addictions and that everyone needs to work together.
“Our clients need integrated care with community supports in one environment. We are excited to be part of a system that is going to combine health and housing, providing a much needed wrap around approach for our community’s most vulnerable,” she says.
Paul Heinrich, president and CEO of NBRHC, says that they’re proud to team up with the CCNB and DNSSAB to improve mental health service efficiency and access for people experiencing homelessness.
“This collaboration between community partners is an example of making our current investments work better for the people who need it most in a location that best meets their needs,” he says.
DNSSAB’s Community Paramedicine Program will provide services on-site at Northern Pines, offering health assessments, point of care testing, vaccinations, and blood work to residents to improve overall physical health. In many cases, the CPP is the first point of contact for health services for the homeless.
Recently, DNSSAB issued an RFP to procure a consultant’s services to assess the current homelessness situation in municipalities throughout Nipissing District, and make recommendations on how community services can meet needs. DNSSAB’s Zadra says that the RFP closes June 2, then they’d have to chose a proponent provided there is a good selection.
“And then they’ve have to do the study. So it would take several months, but it’s too early in the process to determine any further timelines,” she says.
LaValley tells The Bancroft Times that South Algonquin is one of the member municipalities that sit on the DNSSAB board and that as mayor, she sits on the board.
“The new innovative transitional housing model is district wide and will provide wrap around services to clients in the District of Nipissing. We are pleased that this is a district wide service. Homelessness is an issue that isn’t going away and we have to do everything we can to break this cycle. DNSSAB is in the process of hiring a consultant to assess the homelessness situation in municipalities across the district,” she says. “This is welcome news.”