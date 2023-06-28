It was an unexpected surprise for nursing instructor Kristal Lawson to be selected as the 2023 instructor of the year at Medicine Hat College. This award is by student nomination, which makes it that much more special to Lawson.
“I was not only surprised but honoured to receive the award. Teaching is incredibly rewarding, and being recognized by the students I teach is truly the best feeling.”
There are three things in particular Kristal does that students appreciate. One is the packages she creates for each student prior to their clinical practice at Medicine Hat Hospital. She’ll prepare each student a bag that contains a treat, pen, notepad and a few other small items, such as hair tie for women with long hair. Also included are learning resources for the semester to assist the students during the semester.
“I usually give them some tips and tricks I’ve learned along the way that might help them,” explained Lawson.
Another valuable resource for the students are the instructional videos Lawson creates.
“I think students learn by role modelling,” said Lawson. “It’s not always me, they can see all their instructors being a role model.”
The short videos film herself or other nursing instructors performing a skill, such as administering medication, students must perform. The videos are short, a few minutes each, and are posted allowing students to watch them repeatedly if needed so they can learn the skill required.
Each week, Lawson compiles study notes for students to assist them.
“Classes are heavy and students find them challenging with the amount of information they need to know,” said Lawson.
Prior to exams, she will put together study guides for them and understands from feedback, the students appreciated them very much.