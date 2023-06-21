CANSO – This spring, the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG), in partnership with the Guysborough District Business Partnership (GDBP), is bringing new business opportunities to the Canso waterfront with the construction and rental of three kiosks.
The location, on the eastern end of Water St., behind Whitman House Museum, also includes new, public washrooms and a soon-to-be constructed slipway. As of last week, two of the three kiosks had secured tenants.
GDBP Executive Director Ashley Cunningham Avery told The Journal in an email, “Right now, we have a proposed seafood market, which will feature locally caught fresh fish, something that will be a great asset to the waterfront, especially in a fishing community like Canso. The second vendor operating out of the kiosks will be selling ice cream… [a] welcomed treat in the summer months when walking along the waterfront.”
Cunningham Avery added, “The intent of these waterfront kiosks was to provide low-cost business opportunities for local entrepreneurs, bit by bit increasing the small business inventory in MODG. These kiosks will hopefully bring a certain charm to the Canso waterfront, creating opportunities for residents to support a pop-up business and shop local, while providing a natural resting place for travellers.”
Guidelines for rentals were created to ensure that the kiosks “will be open to serve the public on agreed upon operating hours and special events like the Stan Rogers Folk Festival and Canso Regatta, set evenings and weekends,” wrote Cunningham Avery.
Construction is ongoing at the site with the proposed date of operation Saturday, July 1.
Anyone interested in pitching a business idea for the third kiosk on the Canso waterfront can contact the GBDP at email address acunningham@gdbp.ca.