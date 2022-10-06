Just days after members of the Upper Canada Heritage Trail committee held a successful fundraising run and dog walk, they received more good news: a grant to help pay for phase two of the trail’s reconstruction.
The Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake received $60,400 for the trail work from the Healthy Communities Initiative.
“Many residents enjoy the Heritage Trail, and with this funding, I hope that more residents and visitors will have an opportunity to explore and enjoy the beauty and the accessibility of the trail,” Lord Mayor Betty Disero said in announcing the grant.
The first phase of the project, reconstructing 1.5 kilometres of the trail from John Street to East and West Line, was completed in the fall of 2021.
Phase two will continue from East and West Line to Line 1 Road.
Formed in 2019, the committee works to preserve and rehabilitate the heritage trail, which runs along the old Erie and Ontario Railroad line and parallel to Concession 1 to York Road.
The railroad, one of the first in the province, was in service for more than 100 years.
Anyone interested in contributing to the heritage trail can do so by donating online at heritagetrail.ca.