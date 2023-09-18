Enough is enough for one Ward 3 East Kent Councillor.
Steve Pinsonneault will ask fellow councillors to remove the temporary clear-cutting bylaw at the Monday, September 25 council meeting.
Pinsonneault entered a notice of motion at the September 11 meeting to reinstate the Natural Heritage Strategy, which was put on hold by the temporary ban on tree cutting that went into effect on April 26, 2021.
“There’s no end date on the temporary bylaw, so it’s going to just stay in limbo forever,” Pinsonneault said. “The people who it affects want it come to a head, one way or the other.”
“They asked if we could get things moving on it, and that’s exactly what I did,” Pinsonneault said about bringing the motion forward on behalf of the agricultural community.
The Natural Heritage Study, which allowed land owners to manage their farmland and bush lots while honouring long-range conservation objectives, was in place from July 3, 2014, until the clear-cut bylaw went into effect.
“I do believe the Heritage Strategy was working, and I do think the farmers, 99 percent of them, are good stewards of the land,” Pinsonneault said. “I don’t see an issue going back to the way it was.”
The clear-cutting bylaw was first introduced in response to concerns that Chatham-Kent had one of the lowest natural coverage in the province at less than 6% and conservationist groups that the Heritage Strategy needed to be fixed.
The temporary bylaw, however, was extended and is still in effect indefinitely.
A Natural Heritage Committee of the Whole was introduced in August of 2021 to investigate options to align Chatham-Kent’s natural heritage planning framework by involving all stakeholders on both sides of the issue.
The NHCW paused before the Municipal Elections last October until the new council term was in place but has yet to meet as a new chair and co-chair will be determined when the committee reconvenes.
“We’re almost a year into our new Council term, so the new members have had a chance to get their feet wet,” Pinsonneault said. “I didn’t bring it up the first month of the new council, to ensure everyone gets a feel for the job.”
“But it’s been a year, everyone’s business is basically on hold, it’s time to make a decision,” Pinsonneault said.
Meanwhile, Wallaceburg Ward 5 Councillor Aaron Hall, who successfully introduced the clear-cutting bylaw in 2021 and was the chair of the NHCW, plans to introduce his own motion at the September 25 Council meeting to allow the committee to continue its work towards creating a natural heritage policy.