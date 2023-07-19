The fresh landscape and the design features of the Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre’s recent upgrade can already be noticed by visitors.
“We are very excited about the design and what that kind of space will mean for the community,” said Jessica Wilson, cultural development co-ordinator for the town of Lincoln.
Wilson said the construction — which began on June 19 — is ahead of schedule and is expected to be completed at the beginning of September. With multiple construction projects happening this summer, council said they are happy with the courtyard’s new design.
“It’s a beautiful, vibrant public space. And the outdoor classroom is a really great addition to that,” said Coun. Lynn Timmers at Lincoln’s July 10 Committee of the Whole meeting.
The children’s educational gallery will offer interpretive play space and a covered outdoor classroom. A playground in the shape of a bird, Fraktur distelfink — the inspiration for the gallery, connecting the play space to the museum’s exhibits and collections — will also be added.
At the meeting, Mayor Sandra Easton asked Wilson about the museum’s policies, including its approach to the financial element.
Wilson said the process of reviewing all the museum's policies is “very substantial work” with research and engagement that happens with the museum advisory committee, the ministry and museum staff from other museums across the province.
She added two new policies will be brought forward this year.
“We do have (some) policies that require updating. They're outdated in a number of ways. So you will see in future years more policies coming forward to council for approval,” Wilson said.
Easton also noted that under the museum’s finance and administration policy, there is a “great deal of direction” given by the province.
“Is that a change from what we were accustomed to in the past? It seemed that there was more independence,” said Easton.
While regulations haven't changed from the province, Wilson said the policy combines the museum’s governance and finance standards that the province requires.
Another construction update includes the Ontario Heritage Trust remediation of the Twenty Valley Trail, which connects to the museum.
Even though the exterior part of the museum remains closed for the Twenty Valley Trail access and stair installation, school house updates and Fry House re-roofing and courtyard construction, the public is encouraged to drop in and check out the ongoing exhibitions.