The Blue Mountains Public Library Board is preparing for the new term of council that begins in November.
Board Chair Laurey Gillies and CEO Sabrina Saunders attended The Blue Mountains council meeting on Sept. 26 and presented a proposal that would see the board form an ad hoc committee to recruit new board members for the coming term.
The plan was endorsed by council in a 6-0 unanimous vote. Coun. Jim Uram was absent.
The library board has seven members: six from the general public and one from council. Gillies told council that five of the six current board members do not plan to stand for re-appointment after the election.
The library’s plan called for a committee consisting of some of the outgoing board members, the CEO and a representative from the town’s Clerk’s department to interview and recruit potential candidates for the new board. A similar process was used four years ago.
The committee will develop interview questions for candidates, conduct interviews and provide a short list to the new council. The committee will also provide information to those interested in applying for a position on the board.
A full report about the process was presented to council.
In addition to the recruitment committee the board will publish information about the role of board members including: eligibility to sit on the board (as per the Public Libraries Act), role of the board, meeting schedule, expectations for board members, major projects over the next term and the application process.
The board will offer information session(s) addressing such topics as: the role of the library in the 21st century, the Public Libraries Act and the role and legal responsibilities of the board, governance vs administration, the 2022-2026 Strategic Plan, where to access other information about the board and the Gallery, Library, Archives and Museum (GLAM), how to apply for board membership (as provided by the Town Clerk) and questions posed by participants.
“This will help prospective board members make an informed decision about applying,” said Gillies.