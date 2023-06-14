Thunder Bay, Ont. — Two graduating high school students were awarded scholarships from the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce as another school year draws to a close.
Kaitlyn Buhler, of St. Ignatius High School, was awarded the Women in Trades Scholarship valued at $1,500 and sponsored by Itec 2000 Equipment Inc. Zoya Rehman, of Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute, was awarded a $1,000 Business Scholarship sponsored by North Superior Workforce Planning Board.
Charla Robinson, chamber president, says the annual scholarship program has been ongoing for 31 years.
“This is the 31st year and it’s a key way to support local students that are pursuing their post-secondary education here in Thunder Bay,” Robinson said. “It’s another way to encourage our youth to stay here versus going elsewhere, but also trying to encourage their activities in moving into fields like the trades.”
Robinson says a committee reviews the scholarship applicants to decide which is the strongest candidate for each scholarship, and once again there were high standards among the competition.
Buhler, a Canadian Armed Forces reservist, plans to be a pilot with the Royal Canadian Air Force.
“Next year, I’m taking the course at Confederation College to get my pilot’s licence. The scholarship definitely makes it easier to pay for college. It’s a great help for the expensive programs, and I’m working full-time for the reserves this summer as a vehicle technician,” she said. “That money will also help a lot.”
Buhler says during the year, there are not a lot of opportunities to work and with the reserves, there are limited opportunities for hours there.
“My plan was to be a technician but now I’m hoping to get the pilot’s license,” she said. “And then because I’m a vehicle tech in the reserves right now, I may get transferred to the Air Force and I’m hoping to get in as an aircraft technician. That’s where the trades thing comes into it.”
She added that the chamber’s scholarship program is “100 per cent awesome.”
Rehman also has her sights set high.
“My plan is to study in the Honours Bachelor of Commerce program at Lakehead University. That’s going to be my four-year undergrad program where I’m going to be learning about business and I’ll be majoring in accounting hopefully,” Rehman said. “After that, I want to get my Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) certification. Following that I’m hoping to go into law school potentially at Lakehead or out of town.”
She said getting into law school is tough and she is facing a gruelling Law School Admission Test (LSAT).
“I have family members who’ve done it and it’s definitely just putting your whole life on a halt to study for this," she said. The scholarship money will help pay for my student tuition or I’ll put it aside for my future school because I have a good eight years of school ahead of me.”
Rehman called the chamber’s scholarship program “an amazing thing that they do.”
