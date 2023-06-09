NORTH HURON – Director of Public Works Gregg Furtney submitted an emergency funding request to North Huron council at its June 5 meeting, asking for funds to replace one of the rooftop heating/air conditioning units that has failed.
Furtney explained that one of the two existing units that provide heating and cooling to the main hall at the Wingham Columbus Centre Community Hall has stopped working. He further stated that staff had attempted to “get parts and repair the unit,” but due to the age of the unit, parts are no longer available.
“The contractor that services the rooftop units explained that the only other option is to replace the unit completely,” Furtney said. “Until then, the remaining and existing rooftop unit will be working overtime to compensate for the second unit that is out of commission.”
Additionally, there is ductwork and electrical work, gas piping, a new base, some insulation modifications required and the rental of a crane to remove and replace the rooftop unit.
Due to the timing of the unit’s failure, Furtney said he is requesting a sole-source emergency purchase, as outlined in the township’s Purchasing of Goods, Services, and Construction Policy.
Furtney explained that the lead-time to get this unit is 28 weeks, which puts the installation into November, and that an additional three to four weeks would be needed if the purchase were tendered.
Cliff’s Plumbing and Heating regularly services the North Huron Wescast Community Complex and other township facility rooftop and HVAC units, Furtney said. He recommended that council consider purchasing the unit from them and authorize the installation by the same company that is already familiar with the units.
The total for the unit and the installation is $33,700 plus applicable taxes. The repairs would be funded from the Wingham Recreation Reserve Fund.
Deputy Reeve Kevin Falconer asked about replacing both units at the same time, given they are the same age, to avoid hiring a crane twice should the second unit fail.
Furtney said the second unit is still operational, and will be needed for the upcoming summer season to keep the building cool. As well, because this was an emergency, they didn’t consider replacing both units in their request.
Council approved the request unanimously.