Chatham-Kent has moved forward with pro-active new rules governing light emissions from commercial greenhouses.
The new bylaw, which drew on legislation from Kingsville and Leamington, requires growers to install blackout curtain systems to limit the amount of light generated by the operation.
The curtains are required on the sidewalls, end walls and ceilings of each structure.
In 2020, municipal council passed a motion recognizing that agriculture operators be able to be successful while "simultaneously promoting the existence of dark night sky in the Municipality of Chatham-Kent." Administration was directed to probe the matter, which included gaining input from stakeholders and researching how other regions have coped with the issue.
The bylaw mandates the use of blackout curtains between the hours of sunset and sunrise if greenhouse lights are used during those times. However, it includes allowances for increased light emissions for ceiling venting, permitting operators to retract ceiling curtains by up to 10 per cent for venting purposes between sunset and 10 p.m. and between 2 a.m. and sunrise.
The bylaw comes into effect in May 10. However, each operator has been granted an 18-month grace period to install the system, if needed. Enforcement for non-compliance is also built into the bylaw.