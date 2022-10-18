Northern College is celebrating Indigenous culture and community this week.
Indigenous cultural awareness week is a chance for Indigenous students to get together and for non-Indigenous students to learn about the cultures in the area around the school.
Throughout the week, there will be workshops in Ma-Mo-Keh-Nah-No, the permanent teepee on campus, booths for services available to Indigenous students and the surrounding community, as well as food and a chance to learn more about cultural practices and connections.
Nolan Nichol is Métis from Temiskaming Shores and is in the paramedic program at the college's Timmins campus.
He sees events like this as a way to break down barriers.
“It’s all about educating and what makes us unique. We’re about as culturally diverse as you can possibly get,” said Nichol.
Joseph Nakogee, who has worked as the Indigenous student advisor at Northern College for the last 10 years, says that building a community for students can make a difference for those coming from smaller communities.
“It’s a reminder of home, being around the fire, being around ourselves,” said Nakogee about the awareness week. “We’re leaving the comfort of those small communities, and it is lonely, so events like this bring us together.”
Non-Indigenous students are also welcome to come to the events and learn more about Indigenous culture, and share some food.
“Food always brings people together,” Nakogee said about non-Indigneous students who engage with the events at the college. “It just adds something else to the day.”
Traditional food is available during the week, including moose meat and bannock, though, due to the weather, the bannock was not cooked on a stick this year.
Northern College has guest speakers and elders in classrooms throughout the year, in an effort to live up to the mandate of diversity and inclusion of the Indigenous perspective.
“We like to brag that we’re the kindest college in Canada. We want to bring Indigenous teachings into the classroom, and this week falls into that category,” said Nakogee. “We want our students to be proud of who they are.”
Nakogee says that learning from each other, and conversing is a great way to break down stereotypes and myths about Indigenous people and their culture.
“We just want society to know who were are, where we came from, why we are the way we are, and that we want to be a part of the solution if there are problems," he said.
Sharing the beauty of Métis, First Nation and Inuit cultures is a focus, not only for the awareness week, but throughout the school year, for Nichol.
“I love it all,” said Nichol about Indigenous cultures. “I just wish more and more people, through this cultural awareness week, learn of it.”