LARRY’S RIVER – Government officials and community stakeholders gathered at the Communities Along the Bay Multi-Use Facility in Larry’s River on Monday, July 10 to highlight the new French first-language school coming to the region and its significance.
In late June, the province announced that it would support the new school, under the governance of the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP), the only francophone school board in Nova Scotia, to serve the Acadian communities in the Tor Bay region of Guysborough County.
Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow emceed the event Monday and began his opening remarks stating, “Honouring our history and culture is so important and through this new school we are doing just that. We area also laying the groundwork for a revitalization of the French language in this community.”
Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie, Colton LeBlanc, began his remarks in French and added in English, “Your cultural pride is palpable in your efforts to preserve the French language and promote our shared Acadian history, rich culture and traditions are both commendable and heart-warming. Tor Bay is an excellent example of how Nova Scotia’s Acadian and Francophone community is vibrant and resilient.
“Our government is proud to be taking action to support our Acadian culture and support the delivery of French language services…I know that the announcement of a new French first-language school here in Tor Bay is great news for Acadian and Francophone families throughout the region, since there are already nearly 50 students who are interested in pursuing their education here,” said LeBlanc.
François Rouleau, regional director for the CSAP, told the more than 50 people who gathered for the event, “This opportunity is going to last for generations.”
Rouleau went on to thank the community members who fought so hard to bring this opportunity to the area and concluded, “So, if you have not already done so, I advise local parents to register your children today.”
Nicole Avery Bell, who has been hired as the first principal of the new school, which for the time being will be called l’École à Torbé until the process of determining a permanent name can move forward, told those gathered, “I would like to recognize the community; we wouldn’t be here without the work of parents, the commitment of Kyle and Lola [two students from the area that commuted more than 80 kilometres to the nearest CSAP school in Pomquet this past school year in order to attend school in French], [and] the generations before us that gave up something that was part of them. Today we change.”
Remarks by Jennifer Delorey, a leader of the Tor Bay Area Parent/CSAP Liaison Group (Guysborough County Catchment Area) and parent of Kyle Delorey, summed up the implications of the new French-first language school, “The Acadian region of Tor Bay will no longer be in jeopardy of losing their native language. With this new school, we are certain that our history, culture and identity will be preserved. The children of our region will have opportunities that were stripped away from their ancestors.”
Delorey went on to acknowledge the lifetime of work local Acadian advocate, historian and teacher Jude Avery has done to bring recognition to the Tor Bay Acadian region. She said, “Jude, this day is for you.”
She also acknowledged Lola Sangster and Kyle Delorey, saying, “You both are leaders of your generation in our Acadian region of Tor Bay. You both had the courage and bravery to embark on transitioning to French first-language education in Grade 8 and 9, respectively. You have shown us all the efforts you have put forth in establishing this school.”
The new French first-language school located in Larry’s River, l’École à Torbé, is expected to open during the 2023-2024 school year, for Pre-Primary to Grade 9, with modular classrooms next to the Communities Along the Bay Multi-Use Facility.