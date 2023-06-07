ENGLEHART - The Englehart food bank has been seeing a five per cent increase a month in clientele since February.
Englehart food bank coordinator Vic Roach says the newest clients seeking assistance from the food bank tend to be younger people.
He believes the rising cost of groceries is a large part of the increase.
The Englehart food bank serves Englehart and area and as far as Earlton and can provide four or five days worth of food on a once-a-month basis to those seeking assistance.
Roach, who has been coordinating the food bank for many years, said in a telephone interview that the food bank assists approximately 110 families a month now, and in February of this year they were assisting about 96.
Some are people who are working part-time, some are seniors, and some are people who are receiving financial support through the Ontario Disability Support Program.
He said of the people who are working part-time, "They're trying to make ends meet, but they can't."
All food banks provide only a portion of the food that individuals and families need, he explained.
"The food bank just helps them through the hard time. It doesn't get them through a whole month." He said the food banks’ "extra little boost helps a lot."
The Englehart food bank provides hamburger, eggs, bread, and also has stocks of canned food and vegetables, he said.
He said area food banks are receiving enough in donations to allow them to stay open, but he noted that when the food bank goes to purchase food at grocery stores "we're spending as much in one month as we used to spend in two months. Everything is so expensive now, I can understand why people are having trouble."