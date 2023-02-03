NORTH PERTH – At its January meeting, the Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance (LWHA) board of directors highlighted many important issues the hospitals are currently facing, as well as their steps forward.
In terms of finances, the LWHA board has approved capital budgets that total over $1.4 million for each hospital, with a combined total of $2,882,288. As for their operating budgets, the draft budgets were due to Ontario Health earlier this week. The budgets were submitted using conservative assumptions for inflation and staffing. Both budgets have deficits and final funding numbers have not been received from the province, therefore further budgeting work will be completed following feedback from Ontario Health in order to have a new funding agreement in place by March 31.
The government has released a “significant amount” of funding for hospitals to implement clinical extern programs, which LWHA intends to take full advantage of by hiring RN and RPN students.
“We believe this program will enable us to support our front-line nursing staff as well as serve as part of our nursing recruitment strategy moving forward,” explains the LWHA board of directors’ release.
Further, there is separate funding for nursing clinical leadership in the program, which allows LWHA to hire an additional clinical manager.
LWHA received Pandemic Prevention and Containment costs, which are funds intended to offset a portion of ongoing COVID-19- related operating expenses for their last three quarters. Listowel received $164,000 and Wingham received $144,200.
The operating financial results leaves Listowel hospital with a year-to-date surplus of $126,575, and Wingham with $22,134.
For expansions, an approval was granted to contract with WalterFedy Architects for the design work needed to expand the Fisher Family Primary Care Centre in Listowel. Further, Wingham and District Hospital’s recent funding for an MRI machine was acknowledged, where the Ministry of Health will provide $800,800 in base annual operation funds to support 2,080 hours of MRI services. A meeting has been scheduled with neighbouring hospitals that also received the funding, to better understand approach, capacity, timing and staffing.
Additionally, the out-patient building for Listowel Memorial Hospital on Sarah Avenue has been approved for renovations. The 30-year-old building requires “a refresh to accommodate decanting from the hospital to allow for the HVAC project and from the Fisher Clinic to accommodate the addition.” The project will include new flooring, doors and windows, lighting and an accessible bathroom. The vendor has quoted $184,320 and a 12-week timeframe, which was approved.
As for emergency room services, the hospitals still experience the occasional risk of having to close their ER departments. The risk is related to nursing, laboratory and physician resources.
“Staff and physicians have been consistently going above and beyond to fill gaps in the schedules,” stated the release.
Even during this past Christmas blizzard, LWHA saw staff go above and beyond, staying late, coming in early and even sleeping at the hospital to ensure adequate staffing to care for patients.