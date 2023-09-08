BROCKTON – Brockton council got a detailed update on municipal roles and responsibilities, during a presentation by integrity commissioner John Mascarin of Aird & Berlis LLP.
The Aug. 29 presentation lasted close to two hours, including the question-and-answer session.
Mascarin focused on a number of points, including the fact that council has “limited statutory powers,” which may be curtailed or abolished by the province.
Council’s powers must be exercised “by a majority, at a formal meeting.” Mascarin explained that “you (council) aren’t supposed to be talking about council business if you have more than a quorum outside of a council meeting. If you’re doing so, you’re having an illegal meeting.” By “meeting,” he specified “a properly constituted meeting with the clerk present.”
The need for a “properly constituted meeting with quorum” is true even for closed meetings.
The role of council is to govern and legislate, he said; the role of staff is management and operations.
Coun. Tim Elphick thanked Mascarin for his presentation. “It was a good reminder,” he said, adding that he’d “learned new things.” He asked Mascarin about legal protection for council members.
Mascarin explained, “If you act in good faith (or don’t act), you cannot be sued.”
Mayor Chris Peabody broached the possibility of “exploring an indemnification bylaw.”
Mascarin said many municipalities have one.
The mayor went on to ask for additional clarification from Mascarin on “dual roles,” referencing the integrity commissioner’s acknowledgement that municipal councillors often wear many hats.
In this case, Peabody spoke about “ongoing difficulties with our LDC (local electricity distribution company)… long ago, they erected a complete firewall, that we were to have no information, other than at the AGM (annual general meeting) when we get the dividend cheque.”
Peabody went on to say that the mayor of the day said he didn’t have to tell council anything. There was “quite a controversy at the time over cutting off electricity … in the winter.” Council gave its representative instructions to “cease that practice.” He refused, saying he didn’t have to take direction from council. The matter “blew up,” said Peabody, and became such an issue that it reached the provincial cabinet of the day. The LDC continued to defy cabinet, which finally had to do an Order in Council to stop disconnections in winter. “It was directed at our LDC,” Peabody said.
“How does a member of our LDC differentiate between duty to the corporation, but they’ve got directions from the council and they’re defying that, and they’re doing great reputational damage …”
Mascarin noted council has the power to make – and revoke – appointments to a board.
Peabody made a tongue-in-cheek suggestion that “it would make a great Osgoode (Osgoode Hall Law School, where Mascarin is an adjunct professor) case study. What body gets an Order in Council to overrule their defiance … I can give you lots of details.”
The discussion continued to include a general question from Coun. Carl Kuhnke about boards where the municipality is part owner. “We, of course, own a chunk of the LDC … I sit as the Saugeen Municipal Airport representative … we are one-third owner of that … is there no legal requirement for us to … bring things back to council?”
Mascarin said, “Well, yes!” The exception is if it’s confidential. And there are rules about going in camera, under the Ontario Municipal Act.
Clerk Fiona Hamilton commented that the incorporating statutes of the body may set limits on what (information) may be withheld from council.
In closing, the mayor thanked Mascarin for his excellent and timely presentation, commenting that with “the events in the last 48 hours (prior to the Aug. 29 council meeting), I’ve had to be on my toes at the county level.”